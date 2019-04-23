Fireworks display moving to a new location

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Independence Day Celebration fireworks display is moving to a new location this year.

St. Marys Area High School has been approved as the new site of the show as approved by the Chamber’s Board of Directors during their most recent board meeting.

“The high school provides more adequate usable space, specifically expanded parking and seating,” said Andrew Mohney, Chamber president.

The show will be shot off behind the high school on the soccer practice field which is situated at a higher elevation than the show’s previous location at The Leaning Pines Golf Course along S. Michael Street. Mohney said this will likely provide a wider range of visibility for the show.

The distance between the two sites is 4,260 ft., or eighth tenths of a mile.

Starfire Corp., a longtime fireworks vendor for the Chamber, has inspected the site and determined it is an ideal location to setup the display.

The Chamber is currently working on finalizing details with the school district.

