Fireworks fundraising continues

Fundraising efforts continue for this year’s annual fireworks display, sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

Currently the chamber has raised $7,700 toward its $18,000 goal, which has been the same as in the past several years.

“The fireworks is a well-loved community event that will disappear if the chamber discontinues overseeing it,” said Andrew Mohney, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Two upcoming firework fundraising events include Dairy Queen Day on June 26, when the St. Marys Dairy Queen will donate 50 cents from the purchase of every blizzard to the fireworks fund. Businesses may call in large orders to the store at 781-1417.

Franks 4 Fireworks is scheduled for June 28. Patrons may drive through the chamber parking lot after 11:30 a.m. and receive a complimentary hot dog with a donation to the fireworks.

The chamber is also selling cash drawing tickets with a potential prize of $7,500. The winning ticket will be drawn the night of the fireworks. Winners will be advertised on the chamber website, Facebook, and via local media outlets.

The fireworks display is once again taking place July 3 at dusk, usually around 9:30 p.m., at The Highlands and Leaning Pines Golf Course.

Each year families, out-of-town visitors and area residents gather at the golf course for the family-friendly, free event. The continued tradition is part of the annual St. Marys Independence Day celebration.

The chamber is always accepting donations in any amount anytime of year from individuals, family, businesses and industries for the fireworks fund. Those donations may be dropped off at the chamber office at 53 S. St. Marys St. or mailed in.