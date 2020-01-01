First COVID-19 death announced in Elk County

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Virginia Osborne loved football and bingo and was described by her granddaughter, Kristin Wileman, as being “stubborn as an ox, but as selfless as they come.”
On Wednesday, Osborne became the first COVID-19 death in Elk County.