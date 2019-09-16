First elk harvested during inaugural archery season

Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission - Jim Lickfield of Williamsville, New York is shown with the 7x6 bull elk that he harvested in Zone 10 on Saturday evening. The bull was the first to be harvested during the state’s new archery elk season, which opened Saturday and continues through Sept. 28.
Staff Writer
Monday, September 16, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

A pair of hunters made history on Saturday, becoming the first to harvest elk during the state’s inaugural archery season.
Prior to this year, one weeklong general season was held for elk in Pennsylvania. Now there are three separate seasons: an archery season, the general season, and a late anterless season. The archery season opened Saturday and continues through Sept. 28.
With this being the first year, there were only 15 licenses allocated for the season: five for antlered elk and 10 for antlerless elk. One bull hunter and one cow hunter both filled their tags on Saturday.

