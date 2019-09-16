First elk harvested during inaugural archery season

A pair of hunters made history on Saturday, becoming the first to harvest elk during the state’s inaugural archery season.

Prior to this year, one weeklong general season was held for elk in Pennsylvania. Now there are three separate seasons: an archery season, the general season, and a late anterless season. The archery season opened Saturday and continues through Sept. 28.

With this being the first year, there were only 15 licenses allocated for the season: five for antlered elk and 10 for antlerless elk. One bull hunter and one cow hunter both filled their tags on Saturday.