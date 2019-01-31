First Fantastic Plastic Scholastic a hit

The Elk County Conservation District partnered with the Recycling Center to host the first ever Fantastic Plastic Scholastic yesterday which saw a good turnout despite the frosty weather. Pictured above Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Bekki Titchner talks to the adults about plastics recycling during their tour of the facility. The educational tour provided opportunity for residents to get a better understanding of the recycling process overall and specifically, what types of plastics can be recycled and what they may be turned in to. In the meantime, also pictured above, Conservation District staff members Stephanie Stoughton (at left in photo) and Kelsey Kilhoffer (at right) worked on recycling-centered projects and crafts with the youngsters in attendance, all of whom showed a great deal of enthusiasm for the activities and recycling in general.