Five charged following drug bust at Gunners

Five individuals are facing charges following a drug bust that took place at Gunners in downtown St. Marys on Wednesday night.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Thursday, Wesson James Shimel, 19, of 521 Leavey Avenue, Clearfield; Elizabeth Mae Geelen, 43, of 18 Szuba Lane, Smethport; Matthew Lynn Luzier, 30, of 2761 Salem Road, West Decatur; Ray Edward Morgan Jr., 27, of P. O. Box 476, Hyde; and Keara Sydney Krause, 18, of 27 Callahan Road, Morrisdale, are all facing charges in relation to the incident.

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Detective Gregg McManus reportedly received information from a confidential source related to drug activity occurring in the St. Marys area. Specifically, the source alleged that methamphetamine was being sold from a hotel room at Gunners Hotel, located at 33 South St. Marys Street.

