Five-run third inning helps Junior all-stars to win state title

BERWICK – The St. Marys Junior League all-star softball team fell behind early in the winner-take-all matchup against Pittston on Monday afternoon in Berwick but used a five-run third inning to pull ahead and then held off an attempted Pittston rally to win the Junior League state title by a score of 5-3.

St. Marys had entered the day as the undefeated team and needed only to win one game to win their second state title in as many seasons. However, Pittston gave the team a run for their money in Monday’s first game, claiming a 6-4 victory to force a second deciding game.

The first pitch of the second game was an hour after the conclusion of the first game.

St. Marys manager Bob Young said that even after losing the first game, he noticed a spark in his team and had confidence in them heading into the second game.

“Honestly, I thought we were giving up that first game. You could kind of feel it,” Young said. “I felt like they were ready to really put the hammer down, and I think it was Kendall’s home run that kind of sparked it. I think that got the girls excited.”

Young’s home run in the bottom of the sixth inning in the first game brought St. Marys back within a run of Pittston, making the score 5-4. However, Pittston would add another run to their lead in the top of the seventh to claim the 6-4 victory.

“Even losing that game, it sparked something inside them,” Young said of his players. “We talked to them. It was gut check time, and they delivered.”