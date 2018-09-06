Flooding issues addressed at Fox Twp. meeting

Fox Township residents posed concerns about flooding near their homes during the Fox Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday evening.

Following the recent heavy rain event Tuesday, Aug. 21, which caused flooding throughout Elk County, some Fox Township residents experienced clogged ditches which lead to flooding issues on their properties.

During the meeting, residents from Skyline Drive and Hemlock Road voiced their frustration and inquired what the township could do to help alleviate the problem.

Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said under the Department of Environmental Protection regulations, the township cannot dredge the ditches but is permitted to remove obstructions.

“We cannot do anything to change the stream bottom,” Gradizzi said.

PennDOT has informed the township they plan on removing debris within 50 ft. on each side of the bridge on state Route 948, near The Corner Market and the Eagles club.

The township is permitted to remove debris within 50 ft. on each side of a ditch off of a township road.

Dawn and Charles Doverspike, residents of Skyline Drive, said they were recently in contact with DEP due to flooding concerns on their property, as water is not flowing properly in the ditch near their home. The heavy rain event last month caused water to rise, nearly reaching the electrical wires on their 137-year-old home.

“The flooding keeps getting worse every year,” Charles said.

Gradizzi agreed, adding heavy rain events, such as last month’s, usually only happen once every 10 years, however, they seem to be occurring more frequently, around three to four times a year.

“We need to find a long-term solution,” Gradizzi said, noting cleaning the ditches is only a temporary fix. “We need to slow the water down.”

Gradizzi reported he recently contacted Steve Putt, Elk County Conservation District district manager, with whom he shared his idea of creating three to four stormwater management ponds as part of a long-term solution to flooding issues.

These ponds catch excess stormwater and release it at a slower rate.

Putt informed Gradizzi he would support the idea, and that there may be grant money available for the project though the conservation district.

The Fox Twp. supervisors were in favor of the project. Gradizzi said he would also like to have the township engineering firm review the project and provide their feedback.