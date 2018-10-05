Flooding issues persistent in Fox Twp.

The Fox Township supervisors made quick work of items during their recent meeting.

The supervisors fielded yet another inquiry regarding ongoing flooding issues in the township.

Fox Twp. resident Tom Kronenwetter inquired about flooding on his property during heavy rain events being caused by run off from a neighbor’s property.

Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said he met with the neighboring property owner who is aware of the flooding issue. The neighbor agreed with the township in that the water flowing from his property must be diverted to avoid flooding Kronenwetter’s property.

Code Enforcement Officer Rob Singer said he is currently taking action on a nuisance property owner. There are another two property owners the township has received nuisance complaints about.

Two subdivisions were approved at the meeting. They were reviewed by the Fox Twp. Planning Commission and recommended for approval.

Mary Wilson is subdividing a 1.89-acre parcel from her property off of Green Road. This lot will be conveyed to her son, Wade, to be used as a lot extension. A Form B waiver was submitted.

Cameron and Debby Uhl are subdividing a 2.044-acre lot from their property along South Kersey Road. This lot will be conveyed to their son to be used as a building lot served by on-lot sewage and public water.

Additional meeting items included:

•The supervisors annual budget meeting has been set for Thursday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. A second meeting, if needed, may be set during the first meeting.

•The acceptance of the Minimum Municipal Obligation for $1,600 for the pension plan for the 2019 budget.

•Approval of township bills in the amount of $134,715.

•Landfill inspection reports dated Sept. 7 and 18 are available for review.

•Halloween in Fox Township has been set for Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. A parade will kick off at the Community Park at 5 p.m. Afterwards youngsters will receive a treat bag and snack at the park.