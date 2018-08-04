Flowers found missing from planted pots downtown

Many local citizens are questioning the senseless act of vandalism which occurred early Thursday morning when vandals destroyed four potted plants along Erie Avenue.

The plant holders were mounted atop the street’s parking meters. The vandals managed to smash all of the plants.

Over the past few years, members of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group and a small group of local volunteers, have spent countless hours beautifying the downtown St. Marys area.

The meters along Erie Avenue have been adopted by a local family who ensures the flowers are taken care of on a daily basis.

“The family gives of their time, talent and treasures to do this so we as a community should not tolerate this type of behavior,” said Monica Radkowski, a member of the heritage preservation group. “This is our city so if you see something, know something, then say something.”

Radkowski said what started as a bad day Thursday had a bright spot as the St. Marys Moose Club made a donation to the heritage preservation group to help defray the cost of replacing the destroyed flowers and planters.

“This gesture is truly a show of ownership by the Moose Club that the downtown belongs to all of us, not just any particular group or individuals,” Radkowski said. “So, once again, if you see something then say something.”