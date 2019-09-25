Flying Dutchmen and Crusaders split in cross country

The St. Marys Area and Elk County Catholic cross country teams split the varsity and junior high races at Benzinger Park Tuesday evening. The Lady Dutch were victorious in girls’ varsity race with a modified scoring tally of 20-43. The Crusaders won the boys’ varsity meet by a score of 18-37. The results were flipped in the junior high meet with the Flying Dutchmen besting the Crusaders 21-36 and the Lady Crusaders finishing ahead of a shorthanded Lady Dutch squad 17-38 via modified scoring.