Food Bank modifies distribution to drive-thru method

The Christian Food Bank in St. Marys will continue with its regular distribution schedule, however with a few new modifications.

The food bank, located at 817 South Michael Road in St. Marys, will now utilize a drive-thru process in an effort to keep clients and volunteers safe by limiting their exposure to one another and to help lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, continued service in our area while limiting exposure to our recipients and volunteers during this state of emergency. Everyone’s cooperation is essential,” said Bob Luchini, food bank board member and volunteer.