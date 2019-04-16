Food for Fines donation

The St. Marys Public Library celebrated National Library Week by collecting items to donate to the Christian Food Bank in St. Marys. Alexis Cheatle and her mom are avid library users and amazing couponers. Throughout the year they look for good deals and try to figure out how to save even more money through couponing. Alexis is shown with their donations. They were able to donate 277 items for the library to give to the Christian Food Bank at little or no cost. What an amazing lesson. In addition, they were able to eliminate 33 fines from blocked children accounts at the library. A library account becomes blocked after a person has access fines from late or lost books. Now, 33 children are able to use their library cards again thanks to the generosity of Alexis and her mother.