Football program among school board meeting items

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting on Monday evening covered a range of items, including football participation levels and a new look for the SMAHS Flying Dutch varsity football team.

As the team takes to the field during their first game later this month they will be sporting new uniforms.

Team captains Forest Cressley, a senior, and Simon Sheeley, a junior, modeled the new uniforms at the meeting. They were accompanied by the team’s new head coach Chris Dworek.

The new uniforms feature a sublimated design, in which the colors are dyed into the fabric rather than screen printed or sewn onto the fabric. Dworek said the sublimated design also reduced the cost of the uniforms.