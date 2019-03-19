Footlighters opening spring show on Thursday

Showtime is right around the corner for The Footlighters of Elk County as they prepare to open their spring comedy, “The Fox on the Fairway”, on Thursday evening at Aiello’s Cafe in Ridgway.

The play, written by Ken Ludwig, is a tribute to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s. It takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club.

Mike Ames and Katie Makufka are co-directing the play.

“The comedies of Ken Ludwig are very popular in community theaters right now and are seeing many productions around the country,” Ames said. “We also chose this particular play as it featured roles that fit several of our veteran Footlighters actors."

Ames said one of the reasons they chose this play was due to the group’s success with another Ludwig play, “Moon Over Buffalo,” which they performed last March at The Highlands in St. Marys.

“Our audiences really enjoyed a great night of laughs with that show and we hope they get the same from ‘The Fox On the Fairway’,” Ames said.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.