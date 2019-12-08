Footlighters to perform a Christmas classic play

The Footlighters of Elk County are getting into the Christmas spirit as they wrap up rehearsals for “It’s A Wonderful Life - A Live Radio Play” being performed Friday and Saturday at The Highlands in St. Marys.

The show is part of a dinner theatre in which tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Seating is limited with only two performances taking place. Showgoers are encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible. Show only tickets will be sold at the door if seats remain. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

“The talent of these local volunteer actors is very enjoyable to see and will give a great appreciation of what they add to our community. In this case, the show is the perfect thing to get us all in the mood for the holiday season,” said Mike Ames, director. “It’s also a fairly large cast which has given some new actors a chance to become involved with The Footlighters and community theater.”