Footlighters to perform at Cook Forest

The Elk County Footlighters are taking their show on road to the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts August 16, 17 and 18

The group is busy rehearsing for their upcoming show, which features comedy sketches from the popular Carol Burnett Show.

Actors featured in each of the 11 sketches are Mike Ames, Katie Makufka, Jack Cleaver, Marie Goode, Rick Porter, Betsy Healy, Mark Yankovich, Marty Kim, Paul Bullers, Kaitlin Yankovich and Alex Parson. The cast includes new and veteran actors.

A total of five actors are directing the sketches. They include Mike Ames, Jack Cleaver, Marie Goode, Betsy Healy and Katie Makufka. All five are also acting in the sketches. Different actors will play different roles in each sketch, with each typically involving two to five actors on stage.

Among the sketches being performed from the popular television show are: The Old Folks, encompassing two separate acts, Airline Check-in, The Coffee Commercial (directed by Jack Cleaver), the Oldest Man, Fireside Girl, Bonnie and Clod, Mama’s Family, The Exterminator, The Dentist and Late Date.

Cleaver said this has been a learning experience for all involved.

“We have worked extremely well together,” Cleaver noted.