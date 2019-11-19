Footlighters to stage “Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses” comedy

The Footlighters of Elk County are preparing to transport audiences to the warm, sunny shores of a beach destination during their upcoming comedy production of “Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses.”

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at The Highlands in St. Marys. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres will be served before each performance.

Katie Makufka is making her directorial debut in the production.

“We have always tried to find shows to perform that will bring a smile to the members of our community,” Makufka said. “As soon as we read the script we knew that this would be a show that our audience here in Elk County would enjoy.”