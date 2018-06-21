Force man facing felony following $3 Walmart theft

A Force man is facing charges including a third-degree felony charge of retail theft after allegedly stealing a $3 roll of Gorilla Tape from Walmart.

According to an affidavit of probable filed on Thursday in the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys, Daniel Joseph Cortina, 25, of 44 Oak Street, Force, faces charges of retail theft and criminal trespass following an incident that occurred at Walmart Store #1796 located at 1102 Million Dollar Highway, Fox Township, on June 8.

Trooper James K. Reed of the Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to Walmart at 3:35 p.m. on June 8 following the report of retail theft and criminal trespass. Through video surveillance and further investigation, Cortina was identified as the individual who removed one roll of Gorilla Tape valued at $3 from the shelf of Walmart. Cortina then proceeded past the final point of sale without paying for the item.

Prior to the incident, on Aug. 21, 2017, Cortina had been issued a trespass letter from Walmart advising him that he was no longer allowed on the property. He reportedly acknowledged and signed that letter.

A check of Cortina’s criminal history was conducted at 6 p.m. on June 8, revealing that he had two previous retail theft convictions, this arrest being his third for retail theft.

Cortina faces a third-degree felony charge of retail theft and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of defiant trespass related to the incident.

A preliminary hearing for Cortina is scheduled for July 17 at 10:15 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Jacob in St. Marys.