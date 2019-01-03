Force woman charged in Decker’s Chapel theft
Thursday, January 3, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Earlier this week the Elk County Historical Society announced that area law enforcement agencies are investigating thefts that occurred at Decker’s Chapel in recent months. It was during these incidents that the chapel’s donation box was vandalized and stolen.
In mid-December, charges were filed against a Force woman for one of the thefts, which took place in September 2018.
For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts