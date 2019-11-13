Foster care package drive wrapping up Friday

A foster care package drive is wrapping up tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 15, as part of a community service project honoring the memory of a local toddler.

The packages are being donated to Elk County Children and Youth Services and the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County as part of the Kindness for Kinsley community service project whose purpose is to promote random acts of kindness in memory of Kinsley Kronenwetter of St. Marys.

Emily Kronenwetter, Kinsley’s mother, created the project naming it Kinsley’s 3rd Birthday Collection.

There are several ways to participate in the project. One option is to purchase all items needed to create a bag specifically for a baby, a child, a youth, or craft/activity bag. The second option is to donate one of multiple items needed to complete a bag.