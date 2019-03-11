Fox fire dept. presents annual activity report

The annual Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a total of 113 alarms in 2018 as indicated in the department’s annual activity report presented by Scott Surra, fire chief at the recent Fox Twp. Supervisors.

Seventy-eight of the alarms were in Fox Twp. while 35 were mutual aid with neighboring departments.

An average of just over 13 members responded to each alarm although Surra said that number is slightly skewed explaining only a few members respond to carbon monoxide calls. Surra stated the true total of members responding to full response calls is between 17-18 firefighters.

The report shows a total of 58 members in the fire department.

“We appreciate all the efforts of the volunteers (firefighters). You are a credit to the community,” said Mike Keller, Fox Twp. Supervisor chairman.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.