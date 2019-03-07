Fox Senior Center announce annual fundraiser

Photo submitted

The Fox Township Senior Center is holding their annual fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. They will be selling chocolate peanut butter and coconut Easter eggs. Payment for the eggs is due the day of pickup on April 17. Floyd and Deanne McAfoose, members of the Fox Senior Center, are among the many volunteers making the eggs. Organizers said this fundraiser was a huge success last year selling over 350 dozen eggs. This year their goal is 400 dozen. The fundraiser benefits the Fox Township Senior Center. Organizers said fun and hard work brings the center’s members together for the common goal of making the Senior Center a place to enjoy. All orders must be into the Center by April 3. Order forms are available at the Center or can phone in orders by calling 885-8111.