Fox Senior Center continuing sweet Easter tradition

FOX TWP. - Chocolate covered eggs are an Easter tradition and volunteers at the Fox Township Senior Center have been busy preparing the sweet treats as part of their annual fundraiser.

Orders are being accepted until March 27 for chocolate covered peanut butter eggs by calling the Center at 885-8111.

Payment for the eggs is due the day of pick-up on Wednesday, April 8, between 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Now in its third year, the fundraiser has done very well in the past. In it’s first year they sold 351 dozen which increased to 395 dozen last year. This year they are hoping to sell 400 dozen.