Fox supervisors approve 2021 budget

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors recently approved the township’s 2021 budget, which shows an operating budget of $1.48 million.

Two junkyard licenses were approved for renewal by the supervisors including those from Elk County Recycling at 1384 Million Dollar Highway and for Thomas Kronenwetter at 131 Linwood Avenue.

The supervisors also approved four subdivisions which have been reviewed by the Fox Twp. Planning Commission.

See the full story in the Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 edition of The Daily Press.