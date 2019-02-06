Fox Supervisors approve motions, permits at meeting

Fox Township Board of Supervisors approved a number of motions and permits, and appointed a new member to the Airport Authority at their meeting yesterday.

Supervisors began new business by opening sealed bids for the recently advertised lawn care of the township parks. Levandowski, Volmer Brothers and Tyler Landscaping all submitted bids on the Community Park, Multi-Purpose Field, Main Street Park, Sinter-Fire Field and the Toby Baseball fields. The Supervisors decided to table awarding the bid until they could communicate with the Fox Township Recreation Board over their preferences.

The Landfill Inspection Report dated Jan. 11, 2019 has been received and is available for review at the Municipal Building.

The St. Marys Airport Authority requested the Fox Township Supervisors appoint a member to fill a vacancy on their governing board. Jim Catalone had presented a letter to the supervisors indicating his interest in fulfilling the position. A motion was made by Randy Gradizzi, seconded by Dave Mattiuz to appoint Catalone. The motion carried.

