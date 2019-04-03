Fox Supervisors approve paving, dust oil bids

The Fox Township Supervisors covered a myriad of topics during their recent regular meeting.

Bids were approved for paving at the Fox Twp. Community Park and for dust oil. The projects were awarded to the lowest bidder including HRI at a cost of $101,354 for paving and Midland Asphalt at a cost of $3.04/gallon for dust oil for a total of $60,800 for 20,000 gallons of dust oil.

Additional companies submitting paving bids were G.O Hawbaker for $130,220, St. Marys Paving for $132,230, and Hager Paving for $107,777.

Dust oil bids were also received from Jefferson Paving for $3.24/gallon for a total of $64,800 and Russell Standard for $3.42/gallon for a total of $68,400.

