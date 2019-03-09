Fox Supervisors approve various bids

The Fox Township Supervisors approved various project bids during their regular March meeting.

The paving bid for the Boone Mt. Road project was awarded to the lowest bidder, G.O. Hawbaker in the amount of $342,179. Despite the bid being $10,000 over the township’s projected budget, Randy Gradizzi, roadmaster, said there is wiggle room in the budget.

Additional bids were received by New Enterprise Stone and Lime for $350,857, HRI for $354,745, and Hager Paving for $423,694.

The project will take place from the end of the existing blacktop on the road to house number 3917. The anticipated start date of the project will be end of July-to end of August as park programming is winding down at that time.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.