Fox supervisors make quick work of busy agenda
By:
Amy Cherry
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA
KERSEY – A property survey conducted on the Fox Township Community Park parcel revealed a shooting range, presumed to be owned by a contiguous property owner, encroaches onto the park property by more than 350 feet. Official paperwork lists the landowner as Diane Vail.
The township plans to notify the property owner via letter to remove the items from the property and to cease fire on the site located in the northeast corner of the park.
