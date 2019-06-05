Fox supervisors make quick work of meeting agenda

KERSEY – On Wednesday evening, the Fox Township Supervisors passed a motion to advertise for bids for the replacement of the municipal building roof on the garage side.

Roadmaster/Supervisor Randy Gradizzi said they plan to open the bids at next month’s meeting.

Gradizzi said they plan to retrofit the garage roof similar to what was completed on the township offices side of the building.

Under unfinished business Gradizzi said the park paving is complete, however they are waiting for nice weather to complete line painting.

Additionally township staff recently completed a sign for the Fox Twp. Recreation Board for use at the Community Park.