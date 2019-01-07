Fox Supervisors reorganizational meeting

The Fox Township Supervisors conducted their annual reorganizational meeting prior to the regular meeting on Wednesday evening.

Current Supervisor Mike Keller was reappointed as the board of supervisors chairman with Dave Mattiuz as vice-chairman.

Supervisor Randy Gradizzi reappointed as township roadmaster with John Penn as assistant roadmaster. Gradizzi was also reappointed as the open records officer.

Kathy Dowie reappointed as township's secretary/treasurer, chairman of the vacancy board, and administrator for the pension plan and the alternate open records officer.

Rob Singer was re-appointed as building code official.

John R. Thomas, attorney-at-law, based in Ridgway, will remain as the township’s legal counsel after being appointed to the position in July.

The township engineer will be appointed on a project by project basis.

The treasurer's bond will remain at $500,000.

Township employee wages for the calendar year were set at the budget meeting with a 25 cent per hour increase for all employees.

Stackpole Hall/PHEAA student summer employees' wage rate will increase to $10/hour as per the requirements of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation program.

