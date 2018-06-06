Fox supervisors revisit unfinished business

KERSEY – Fox Township Supervisors Michael Keller, Randy Gradizzi and Dave Mattiuz revisited some unfinished business during their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening, reviewing price quotes for seal coating the walking track at Fox Township Community Park and voting to approve Ruffner’s Blacktop Sealcoating to undertake the project.

According to the supervisors, three companies submitted bids for the project. Ruffner’s, Jefferson Paving Corp. and The Driveway Company.

Gradizzi explained that he asked each to submit quotes for two different projects. One was the walking track at the park, and the other was to sealcoat up to Fox Manor’s fence and around the blacktop around the gazebo.

“It’s not as worn, or in as bad of shape as the rest of it, but I just thought it might be a good idea to get it all done at one time and then everything will be on the same schedule,” Gradizzi said of the addition to the project.

According to the supervisors, Ruffner’s submitted the lowest bid if they only wanted to sealcoat the walking track, but Jefferson Paving had the lowest total if both projects were combined.

Mattiuz indicated that the difference between the totals submitted by Ruffner’s and Jefferson Paving for both projects was $10.

The supervisors briefly discussed whether they wanted to pursue both projects or only the walking track and ultimately agreed to go with both.

“I’ve done a tour with the Rec. Board and that’s the least we ought to consider doing,” Keller said. “There’s a lot more work that needs to be done on our asphalt, but I don’t think we can get it done this year.”

Gradizzi ultimately made the motion that they go with Ruffner’s, despite the slightly higher cost.

“I’m going to recommend we go with Ruffner’s because he does a spray application,” Gradizzi said. “Jefferson Paving, looking at it, is a brushed on application.”

According to information provided by Mattiuz, the quote submitted by Ruffner’s for both projects was $2,303, while the quote from Jefferson Paving was $2,293. The Driveway Company submitted a quote for both projects of $2,446.

Breaking those numbers down further, Ruffner’s submitted a quote of $1,751 to do the walking track at the park and a quote of $552 for the other portion of the project. For Jefferson Paving, those numbers were $1,757 and $536, respectively. The Driveway Company submitted quotes of $1,870 and $576.

As for when the seal coating will take place, the supervisors indicated that they will need to talk to the Rec Board and find out when the park will be available.

One of the final orders of business for the night was setting the date for the supervisors’ next meeting. They typically meet on the first Wednesday of each month, but in July that date would fall on July 4. Because of the Fourth of July holiday, supervisors voted to instead hold the meeting on the first Thursday. It will be held at the township building on Thursday, July 5 at 6 p.m.