Fox Township conducts Memorial Day ceremony
Monday, May 27, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
KERSEY – Fox Township community leaders, residents, and veterans gathered Monday morning for the township’s annual Memorial Day program presented by American Legion Fox Post 511.
Sunny skies presented an ideal backdrop for the program which took place at the Fox Township Veterans Memorial located in front of the community building along Main Street. While some were seated in chairs in the parking lot, others took in the ceremony from the nearby shaded hillside.
