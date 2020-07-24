Fox Twp. Ambulance receives disinfectant machine

FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Ambulance Association recently received a donation of a disinfectant fogger machine courtesy of the Ridgway Lions Club.

Lions Club members from the Ridgway and Fox Township chapter were on hand Wednesday evening to present the donation at the Fox Twp. Ambulance building in Kersey.

The donation consisted of the fogger machine and a one-gallon container of disinfectant solution. It can be used to diffuse anti-microbial and disinfectant solutions to help prevent disease and sanitize environments, including the cab and patient area of the ambulances as well as equipment.

The strong injection spraying function enables for the disinfection of surfaces and hard to reach locations. The disinfectant kills the COVID-19 virus along with a variety of other viruses such as cold, influenza, MRSA, E. coli, and Staph.

“We are very grateful to the Lions Club for thinking of their local EMS agencies and finding ways to help them better serve their communities,” said Kathy Dowie, Fox Twp. Ambulance secretary and EMS volunteer. “It’s a nice compact, lightweight model that looks easy to use that our crews can use it after every call.”