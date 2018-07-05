Fox Twp. appoints new solicitor

The Fox Township Supervisors appointed a new township solicitor during their Wednesday evening meeting.

John R. Thomas, attorney-at-law, based in Ridgway, will fill the role as the new solicitor following the resignation of long-time township solicitor David Pontzer two weeks ago.

Thomas said he was honored to be named to the position and looks forward to serving the township. In the past, he has worked with the township in various capacities other than as solicitor.

During the meeting one resident inquired about the upkeep of Boone Mountain Road due to the truck traffic generated from well fracking.

Supervisor and Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said the gas well company’s proposal is to start road upgrades next June, however, he said the township will likely conduct repairs to the road before then.

Another resident questioned the placement of speed limit signs along one of the township’s roads, citing that they are not properly placed along the road as evident by speeding traffic she has encountered.

Gradizzi said he would check into the signs.

The supervisors approved requests for assistance of the Fox Twp. Fire Police from the Blast in the Burg drum and bugle corp show in Johnsonburg on July 26 for parking assistance, and from the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department for their annual parade on July 28 for traffic control.

Dinsmore Rentals LLC has submitted a LERTA application for their new building in the township’s industrial park.

Fox Twp. residents should be aware that all Main Street Park activities will be held at the Community Park due to the paving of the fire department parking lot during the week of July 9. Parents are asked to drop their children off at the pavilion behind Huey Field.