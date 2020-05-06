Fox Twp. extends disaster declaration

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors approved several new business items during their Wednesday evening meeting.

The supervisors unanimously approved an extension of its Declaration of Disaster until next’s months meeting on June 3. The declaration is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as advised by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). Under the declaration the township would be eligible for state and federal funding.

The declaration was in effect until Wednesday, May 6 at which time the supervisors re-evaluated the current state of affairs regarding the virus outbreak and opted to extend the declaration.

The township was approved to receive a $7,000 disbursement of liquid fuel funds from the Elk County Commissioners. The township plans to utilize the funding for it’s paving projects. The funding is dispersed to Elk County municipalities for use in eligible projects.