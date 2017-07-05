Fox Twp. family plagued by debris burning

Fox Township resident Anujit Singh, an internal medicine physician, expressed concerns to the Fox Township Supervisors over health issues her family has encountered she attributes to a neighbor's daily burning of debris.

During the supervisor's monthly meeting Singh explained the burning causes a smoky haze to cover the entire neighborhood and that the homes are located in too close proximity for this type of burning which has also resulted in her family encountering various medical ailments.

As a resident of the township for eight years, Singh said this has been an ongoing problem for the past five years during which time she has sought the help of local law enforcement and the township to no avail.