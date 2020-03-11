Fox Twp. fire dept. looking to purchase Mini Pumper
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department is looking to replace two of its trucks with a new Mini Pumper.
Scott Surra, FTVFD chief, presented the department’s proposal to the Fox Township Supervisors during their recent monthly meeting.
The Mini Pumper is built on an F-550 chassis and is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per/minute with 300, 400, and 500-gallon water tank storage options. It also features a 350 HP engine, seating for 4-5 people, and space for rescue equipment and gear along with hose bed storage. Surra explained the new truck is the same as their full-size pumper engine, just on a smaller platform.
“As long as we can get water to it, we can fight fire with that truck all day long,” Surra said.
