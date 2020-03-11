Fox Twp. fire dept. looking to purchase Mini Pumper

The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department is looking to replace two of its trucks with a new Mini Pumper.

Scott Surra, FTVFD chief, presented the department’s proposal to the Fox Township Supervisors during their recent monthly meeting.

The Mini Pumper is built on an F-550 chassis and is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons per/minute with 300, 400, and 500-gallon water tank storage options. It also features a 350 HP engine, seating for 4-5 people, and space for rescue equipment and gear along with hose bed storage. Surra explained the new truck is the same as their full-size pumper engine, just on a smaller platform.

“As long as we can get water to it, we can fight fire with that truck all day long,” Surra said.