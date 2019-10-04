Fox Twp. looking into recycling efforts

KERSEY - The Fox Township Supervisors are hoping to streamline their recycling as discussed during their Thursday evening meeting.

The township was informed by the Elk County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) that the cost of transporting the roll-off recycling boxes for processing at the Recycling Center in St. Marys will increase significantly.

The SWA was recently informed of the price change by Advanced Disposal who pulls all the containers in Elk County. Advanced Disposal would the bill the SWA who in turn would bill the county’s townships and municipalities for the service.