Fox Twp. offering compost site

KERSEY – The Fox Township Supervisors announced the township is now offering its residents a limited collection compost site, available during garbage collection hours.

Material accepted at the site includes grass clippings, leaves, and garden debris. Stumps, trees, boxes or plastic bags, will not be accepted at the site.

The Supervisors discussed a myriad of items during their Wednesday evening regular monthly meeting including a revised franchise agreement with Zito Media which was unanimously approved.