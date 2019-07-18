Fox Twp. Park to host Wheel of Fortune

America’s Game is debuting at the Fox Township Community Park in Kersey on Sunday, Aug. 4.

“This is the first year for Wheel of Fortune at the Fox Township Park. We are trying something different this year,” said Lori Quinn, park co-director. “In the past we have participated in Elk County’s Got Talent and Family Feud. The park staff tossed around a few ideas and decided to try Wheel of Fortune.”

Those interested in participating have until Monday, July 29 to register for the contest. Teams will consist of two people to allow contestants to have a partner to help them solves puzzles. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate, while those age 14 or older may also participate provided their partner is a parent or guardian.