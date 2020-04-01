Fox Twp. Supervisors approve declaration of disaster

KERSEY - The Fox Township Supervisors conducted their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening, ensuring they observed the pertinent social distancing guidelines.

The supervisors unanimously approved a Declaration of Disaster for Fox Township in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as advised by Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).

The declaration is in effect until May 6, the date of the next supervisors meeting, at which time they will re-evaluate the current state of affairs regarding the virus outbreak and if the declaration needs extended. Under the declaration the township would be eligible for state and federal funding.