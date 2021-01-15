Fox Twp. Supervisors conduct re-organizational meeting

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors recently conducted their re-organizational meeting followed by their regular monthly meeting.

The reorganizational meeting had the supervisors taking care of various housekeeping items which they address every year.

Dave Mattiuz was elected chairman of the board of supervisors, Matt Pontzer was elected as vice-chairman, and Randy Gradizzi was re-elected as the township roadmaster and as the open records officer.

Kathy Dowie was re-appointed as board secretary/treasurer, chairman of the vacancy board, the pension plan administrator, and the township representative for the Elk County Tax Collection Committee.

Cameron Uhl was appointed as temporary assistant roadmaster until the return of John Penn to the position.

John Thomas was re-appointed as legal counsel as township solicitor. The township engineer will be appointed as needed per project.

Russ Braun was re-appointed as the sewage enforcement officer along with assistance sewage enforcement officer Jim Wischuck.

Rob Singer was re-appointed as the township building code official.

Sewage application fees were approved as they are presently set at $600 for new systems and $300 for repairs.

The treasurer’s bond was approved for $500,000 which it is currently set at.