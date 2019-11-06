Fox Twp. Supervisors publish 2020 budget for review

KERSEY - The Fox Township Supervisors unanimously approved the township’s 2020 budget during their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening. The balanced budget showing a general fund operating budget of $1,265,890. This is an increase of $4,660 from the 2019 general fund operating budget.

The budget will be on display for public review for 30 days. It will also be available to view on the township’s website www.foxtownship.com.