Free Agricultural Mapping & Soil Management Plan Writing Workshop

The Elk and Clearfield County Conservation Districts are teaming up with State organizations to offer a free Agriculture Mapping and Soil Management Plan Writing Workshop. These workshops will take place on February 20 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Penn State DuBois Campus for farmers required to have an Agriculture Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan.

Did you know that all farms that use tillage or use no-till practices to plant crops are required to have an Agricultural Erosion and Sediment Control Plan?

This workshop will enable you to complete your own Agricultural Erosion & Sedimentation Control Plan for your farm using Penn State’s PAOneStop Program. Farmers should plan to attend both days to complete plans. Penn State Extension Staff will also be holding presentations on cover crops and weed control, and the fate of pesticides. Pesticide recertification credits are available.

Lunch will be provided and registration is free but required. Please call the Elk County Conservation District at 814-776-5388 by Feb. 8 to register.

Financial support for this project is provided by the Center for Dairy Excellence, Center for Beef Excellence, Pennsylvania Agricultural Ombudsman Program, Pennsylvania Association for Conservation Districts, Penn State Extension, and Clearfield & Elk County Conservation District.