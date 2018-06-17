Free workshop in St. Marys prepares college students for the real world

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. But when living in a digital age, how do you know when you’ve made your first impression? Damaging financial decisions, Facebook posts, tweets and Instagram photos can be made before physically meeting your potential employers and colleagues, creating digital and financial stains that never go away.

The DISCOVER Partnership has designed the workshop, “Preparing Your #Selfie for the Real World” to help college students prepare for the physical realities of living in a virtual world.

The workshop will be held at the Community Education Center, located at 4 Erie Avenue in St. Marys. The workshop is free and open to incoming college Freshmen to recent college grads living in Cameron and Elk counties. Attendees can choose one of two session dates: Monday, July 23 from 12-4 p.m. (lunch included) or Monday, July 30 from 5-9 p.m. (dinner included).

Workshop topics include:

Digital Responsibility: How your “digital footprint” can affect employment

What not to Wear: Tips on how to prepare for job interviews

Financing Your Future: Understanding your financial aid package, college loans and repayment plans.

Building Your Professional Network through LinkedIn: Tips to Polish your resume, understand the art of volunteerism, and Create your own profile

Professional Dining Etiquette: tips to help you mind your manners and make a good impression at your future business meals.

The registration deadline is June 30, 2018 by calling the Community Education Center 814-781-3437 or emailing cec@communityedcenter.com.

The Community Education Center's (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership is a business and education partnership that is aimed at helping students “DISCOVER” what the region has to offer by forming connections between students, local companies and communities. If your school or company is interested in participating in a similar event, please contact Amy Goode at the CEC (814) 781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com. This program is funded by the CEC DISCOVER Partnership and The Stackpole Hall Foundation.