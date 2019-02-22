Freeburg to retire as county commissioner

One Elk County Commissioner has decided to leave his current position on Dec. 31, retiring after a total of 30 years of experience in county offices. Commissioner Daniel R. Freeburg will be stepping out of that job after having filled the office since 2004. Prior to that, he was Elk County’s Planning Director beginning in 1989.

“I’m going to be taking a break before deciding what may be next, but I’ll be looking for opportunities to be involved in the community and the outdoors,” said Freeburg, a St. Marys resident.

Finishing up 15 years as Elk County Commissioner Freeburg said, leaving is bittersweet.

“I feel like it is a good time to leave,” he said. “The county is on good footing financially and when I leave at the end of the year, I can proudly say I did all I could to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollars.”

