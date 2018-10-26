Frightful display at Shadduck Cemetery

As drivers enter Weedville, they are sure to catch a glimpse of the Shadduck Cemetery display situated along State Route 255. The display, located across the road from Friday’s gas, is scaring up reactions by those who pass by it. Inside the graveyard a life-size stagecoach operated by a skeleton driver and his skeleton horse, pass among the numerous headstones and gargoyles. Quirky details are continued onto the home complete with haunted house like shutters and skeletons hanging from second floor windows. A creepy female creature can be seen haunting the front window. On the right of the home is a another graveyard with a zombie, scarecrow, a bride skeleton and another haunting skeleton.