On January 18 from 4-6 p.m. the Fox Township Firemen’s Club in Kersey is hosting two special guests from the recent “Frozen II” movie during a unique meet and greet event. The interactive event featuring the popular “Frozen” snow queen along with Olaf, her quirky snowman sidekick will include a child friendly meal, a sing along, photos, face painting and more. Tickets are required to attend.