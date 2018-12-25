A full house at Ridgway’s Christmas Day Happening

It was a full house at the 36th annual Ridgway Christmas Day Happening, held Tuesday, Dec. 25, beginning at noon at the Central Fire Station. The event serves "to provide a Christmas meal to community members who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone," according to event organizer Karen Lundin.

The event is an "afternoon of socializing with old friends and new acquaintances, a splendid meal, and delightful entertainment, all free of charge. Over the years, guests and volunteers who have gathered together on Christmas Day in Ridgway have become a family."

